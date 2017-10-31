Royals Rumblings - News for October 31

Craig Brown at Baseball Prospectus Kansas City writes that the Braves opening may be hurting the Royals’ plans for this winter.

The Moore To Atlanta connection was a natural one the moment Copolella resigned. However, by now requesting permission to interview Moore, the Braves problems have now spilled over and into Kansas City. It’s difficult to formulate a comprehensive plan for the offseason – which is the most important winter Kansas City has faced for at least five years – if the future of the architect of that plan is uncertain. Plus, uncertainty at the top trickles down through the entire organization. It’s natural. People start wondering about their own future. Inertia creeps. How does this get resolved? It’s the Royals and Dayton Moore, so you can bet there won’t be any leaks on their end.

Alex Duvall at Royals Farm Report profiles first baseman Samir Duenez.

Duenez will still be 21 when the 2018 season begins. I think he could benefit from some more time at Double-A in order to help him continue developing his power stroke as well as find his knack for getting on base again. Duenez’ K% reached a career high in 2017 and his BB% took a dip from 2016 as well. The power numbers are encouraging, but Duenez’ game revolves around his ability to get on base at an advanced level. If Duenez is hitting the ball well around the All-Star break, I’d expect him to be promoted to Omaha to finish the 2018 season. There’s a decent chance that Ryan O’Hearn will be in Kansas City by then which would open up some at bats for Duenez.

Nicky Lopez is up for the Fan Vote in the Arizona Fall League All-Star Game.

Eric Hosmer couldn’t stay up long enough to see the end of Game 5 on Sunday.

Whit Merrifield chimes in on baseballs.

I don’t know if the World Series balls are different or not, but if the balls are making sliders bad, I say we keep them! — Whit Merrifield (@WhitMerrifield) October 30, 2017

Grant Brisbee writes the Astros and Dodgers broke the game of baseball into a million little pieces.

Sunday night’s World Series Game 5 was huge in the TV ratings, besting Sunday Night Football.

Does a juiced ball lead to straighter pitches?

What is “Millennial Baseball” and how has it affected the World Series?

The Marlins will try and trade Giancarlo Stanton, Martin Prado, and Dee Gordon.

Braves President John Hart is cleared of wrongdoing in MLB’s investigation.

Wally Backman still wants to manage the Mets, but was told “no.”

A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell was arrested over the weekend for aggravated assault.

San Antonio is not pleased that nearby Austin may be getting an MLS team.

You’ve seen the ubiquitous and annyoing ads during the World Series, now learn about Youtube TV.

The real monster in Stranger Things 2 may be trauma.

Halloween is a $1 billion celebration of cuteness and grossness in Japan.

Your song of the day is Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff with Nightmare on my Street.