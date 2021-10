Baseball is a wonderful melting pot of cultures, with players from all over the world - the United States, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Venezuela, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and Korea - coming together with one universal language, the language of baseball.

Royals fans have been lucky enough to have players from all over the world come to play here in Kansas City. Of the top 25 players (by WAR) in franchise history to be born outside of the United States, how many can you name?