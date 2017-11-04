Weekend Rumblings - News for November 4, 2017

Sam Mellinger argues that David Glass blocking the Braves from talking to Dayton Moore may hurt the Royals.

Right now, that means the 82-year-old telling Moore about the club’s ownership-succession plan and asking what he wants and needs to solidify the future. A raise, a front-office restructuring, more support. The Royals are likely on the brink of their second rebuild under Moore, and they’ll need to be even better and smarter than the first time around. That’s pretty basic, right? Moore literally does not know what will happen if Glass decides he no longer wants to run the team, or is unable to. That’s not specific to Moore. Nobody in the organization seems to know, with the possible exception of club president and owner offspring Dan Glass.

Sam also thinks that it is possible the Royals do a complete teardown.

But, and here is where I answer your question, then yes I do think they’d at least entertain offers for Duffy, Perez, Merrifield, anyone. And they should. Team should always listen, and each of those three players is a tremendous asset — both in their talent and, particularly with Perez and Merrifield, their contracts. I don’t expect either extreme — Hosmer signing, or Duffy or Perez being traded. But it’s all in play.

Jeffrey Flanagan writes about the biggest questions going into this off-season.

The Royals banked on making the playoffs the past two seasons, which is why they had franchise-record-setting payrolls each year. The playoff revenue didn't come in, which meant owner David Glass once again had to subsidize the losses. As even Moore admitted recently, that's just bad business. "Eventually, the bill comes due," Moore said. The Royals have about $110-115 million committed to payroll for 2018, and that might leave them about $20-30 million to play with to go after Hosmer and Minor. That's a tight fit.

Jon Heyman writes the Angels will be interested in Mike Moustakas.

And the Red Sox will be interested in Eric Hosmer.

Former Royals pitching coach Dave Eiland joins the Mets and Don Wakamatsu joins the Rangers.

Former Royals Tom Goodwin and Carlos Febles join the Red Sox coaching staff.

Brian McRae will join the Shawnee Mission East High School staff.

What if more teams adopt extreme tanking as the Astros did?

Houston had their championship parade and OH MY GOD WHAT IS THIS FLOAT????

Ten big off-season questions in baseball.

Masahiro Tanaka opts to stay with the Yankees.

Could ESPN pass on the rights to the NFL?

Ezekiel Elliott will play against the Chiefs after all following a court order.

Papa John’s shares plunge after their owner blames sagging sales on NFL controversies.

The hole in the ozone is the smallest it has been in 30 years thanks to international efforts.

A complete ranking of Richard Linklater films.

Your song of the day is the Jimmy Heath Quintet with Gingerbread Boy.