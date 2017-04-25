Game 20 Thread: Royals vs. White Sox

Normally, I’d put some thought and effort into writing a really witty or informative pregame, but the Kansas City Royals have been a television show replaying in syndication for the past two weeks.

We all know the score: the Royals are last, dead last, by a preposterous amount in runs scored per game among the 30 MLB teams. Lorenzo Cain and Mike Moustakas have done very well so far. Eric Hosmer, Brandon Moss, Alex Gordon, Paulo Orlando, Drew Butera, Christian Colon, Alcides Escobar, and pretty much everyone else have not. This is a bad offensive team whose best hitters are slumping, so of course they aren’t scoring.

Tonight, Danny Duffy hopes to conquer the Southsiders with his Southpaw. Behind him will be a regular-looking defense but a bonkers lineup.

Whew, look at that. Moose leading off, then Cain, then to Hosmer. Perez hits cleanup, Gordon fifth, and J. Bonifacio hitting sixth. Also playing tonight is Christian Colon, batting ninth, behind designated ‘hitter’ Moss, whose job might be in danger if there’s another month or two of this.

Chicago’s lineup, for full disclosure:

