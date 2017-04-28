Friday Thread: Twins at Royals



The Kansas City Royals meet the Minnesota Twins to open a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium on Friday night. It's a chance at revenge for the Royals, who look to avenge the season-opening sweep at Target Field.

The Royals come in having lost seven straight games. They've gone from 7-7 to 7-14. They can't score any runs. You all know the drill.

I have to post this before noon because I won't be at a computer until the game starts, so I don't know what the lineup will be. However, I do know that Jorge Soler will not be in it, though he might be back here in the coming days.

Score some runs off Cy Gibson and get back in the win column already. Kansas City did go 9-1 against Minnesota at The K last year, so this is a good shot for them to get back on track.