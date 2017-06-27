Royals Rumblings - News for June 27, 2017

Sam Mellinger marvels in the unpredictability of those darn Royals.

Some of this is what the stat heads might call regression to the mean. The Royals had generally had bad luck on balls in play early, and aggravatingly little success with men in scoring position. Those trends have reversed, or at least evened out. There is a theory among some in the organization that the players are focused more on winning for each other now, rather than their own numbers. This is inherently subjective, and reverse-engineering explanations for difficult-to-explain results is always treacherous. But if there’s any truth to it, that only figures to build as the season goes on.

Jeff Passan writes about the formula Dayton Moore will have to consider this July.

If there is a calculus for the Royals holding, it is this: The combined potential of them sneaking into a playoff spot because of the general mediocrity of the American League plus the idea of Hosmer, Moustakas and Cain all getting free-agent deals worth $50 million-plus (each of which would net the Royals a pick after the first round of the 2018 draft) is greater than the negativity born of selling plus whatever prospect haul they could manage by dealing them. Because of how tight the AL is, this could be an easy sellers’ market, in which case the Royals may leave significant value on the table by holding. They’re as determined as ever to do so, though, even if this current run is a mirage and the real Royals poke their heads out before it’s too late.

Craig Brown at Baseball Prospectus Kansas City thinks the Royals just need to hang around.

When watching this year’s version, think back to the 2014 Royals. That team held close for most of the season. They were on the periphery for a large chunk of it, but they were always in the mix. That’s where the 2017 Royals find themselves. The Indians should be the class of the Central, but they lack the ability to flip the switch on the afterburners and leave the field behind. Meanwhile, the Wild Card race is tighter than the stretch of eastbound I-70 just ahead of the stadium that narrows to two lanes under 435. Who cares if the Royals are good? Who cares if someone thinks it’s a better idea to sell today to build for tomorrow? The only thing that matters is the Royals hang in the pack.

Jason Vargas is among the surprise candidates to be an All-Star this year.

Clint Scoles of Baseball Prospectus Kansas City has his updated Royals prospect list.

Alcides Escobar has been distracted this year by turmoil in his native Venezuela.

“It’s hard,” Escobar said in a recent interview in Spanish. “When you get to the stadium you have to focus on your job. But when it’s done, you start looking at Twitter and Instagram and reading the news and your mind just goes back to Venezuela.”

I talked with Josh Briscoe of 810 WHB last night to talk about the Royals at the trade deadline.

Shortstop Nicky Lopez, outfielder Anderson Miller, and pitchers Richard Lovelady and Yunior Marte get promoted from Wilmington to AA Northwest Arkansas, while four others get demoted down to Wilmington.

Idaho Falls shortstop Ricky Aracena makes the MLB Pipeline team this week.

