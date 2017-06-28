Royals Rumblings - News for June 28, 2017

Matt Strahm didn’t have many answers after a rough start against Detroit.

"I don’t know," Strahm said. "My stamina was there today, I felt. But they were getting the bat on the ball, and I just couldn’t put people away."

Matt Strahm after #Royals lose to #Tigers: "I should've been more aggressive with my fastball early." pic.twitter.com/qSkEidJhRt — FOX Sports KC (@FSKansasCity) June 28, 2017

Whit Merrifield was pretty happy with his Statcast speed rating.

"It does feel pretty good," Merrifield said. "I feel like sometimes my speed sometimes gets overlooked a little. It's nice to have some validation. I work pretty hard on my speed." What Merrifield liked the most was that he ranked ahead of Mike Trout (28.4). "Let that sink in," Merrifield said, smiling.

How are Dayton Moore and Ned Yost so eerily good with predictions?

Ned Yost said this 22 games ago. His team has won 15 of those 22. #Yosted #Royals https://t.co/5Cu6daVSGK — Josh Vernier (@JoshVernier610) June 28, 2017

Ben Almquist at KC Kingdom looks at some relievers the Royals could target in a trade.

There is no doubt that the Kansas City Royals could use a steady veteran in the bullpen. One option that fits the bill is journeyman Pat Neshek. The right-hander is having a solid season for Philadelphia, but the team is well out of contention. That’s going to make him a popular target. Pat Neshek isn’t going to be a world shaker as far as trades go. A move like this won’t make the headlines of the New York Times. Heck, it might not even make the top of the sports page at the Kansas City Star. However, it’s a solid move that would put a reliable veteran arm in the Royals bullpen. Nothing wrong with that.

Darin Watson at Baseball Prospectus Kansas City looks at former Royals pitcher Dick Drago.

Former umpire and Kansas City resident Steve Palermo was honored at a memorial.

Grant Brisbee fills out his American League All-Star ballot but omits Eric Hosmer and Salvador Perez because he hates the Royals.

Salvador Perez ranks #73 in ESPN’s Top 100 ranking of players, near old friends like Wil Myers and Wade Davis.

Does Brad Ausmus have a future in Detroit?

Who would you take, Cody Bellinger or Aaron Judge?

Ron Darling questions the Mets’ training regimen after another injury.

Will the Giants have a firesale?

Florida is your 2017 NCAA baseball champions.

What can baseball do to appeal to female fans?

A Yankee Stadium charity may be a slush fund for the well-connected.

The Celtics want Paul George AND Gordon Hayward.

An inside look at the new boss at Fox Sports and what the future holds after digital media layoffs.

The best and worst drivers, by city.

"As Seen on TV" is now "As Seen on Instagram."

The best games missing from the new mini-SNES Classic Edition.

Your song of the day is Joy Division with Shadowplay.