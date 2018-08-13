Satire: Glass replaces Moore as Royals GM

Glass replaces Moore as Royals GM

Owner explained that decision to act decisively came to him after nap

By Jeffrey Flimflamigan MLB.com @FlannyMLB

Aug. 13th, 2018



KANSAS CITY -- The 2018 Royals are on a club-record pace for losses, and team owner David Glass told MLB.com by phone this morning that general manager Dayton Moore has been replaced effective immediately.

"Dayton absolutely had my support until a few weeks ago, but I had nodded off during the afternoon game against the Cards and had the scariest dream" explained Glass. "When I awoke I knew I had to make the change, not only for myself and the fans, but also for Dayton himself who I know is having a hard time coping with all the losses"



Glass said he is dismayed by this season. With the series sweep against the Cardinals The Royals on now on a pace pace to lose 114 games, which would shatter the club record of 106 in 2005, a season before Glass hired Moore.

"As I have said before losing stinks, and at the All-Star break I talked to a few of the other owners about our situation " Glass said. "I had believed until then we were headed in the right direction, but after those discussion I am convinced that we need to change direction."

Glass said that he spoke to Dayton late last night, and that he will announce an interim General Manager within a "day or two." "Dayton did a great job for us" Glass said. "No-one thought that Kansas City would win a World Series Championship and Dayton was a big part of that" Glass added I will be trying to find a place for him within the organization, and discussed several options with him last night including heading up the Royal’s Foundation"

When asked about what he discussed with the other owners, Glass said that discussions were about "industry changes and the growing importance of big data management" among other things. Glass added "We also discussed the possibility that MLB could lose it’s anti-trust exemption in the coming years if the Democrats take back both houses, and the pressure that will put on all of us to field a respectable product, like in any competitive industry"

Asked about the dream which precipitated the drastic change Glass said; "Well, I don’t want to go into any great detail but there were essentially two parts to it. In the first part it was like I was riding on a little train through one of those haunted house rides at the state fair, all these ghost like skeletons with the faces of incompetent Royals players and employees past and present kept popping out screaming and cackling "Thanks for all the dough suckaaaahhhhhh!".

"I can tell you it was so scary!, Glass added Even today when I close my eyes I can still see all the faces….Hammels…..Kennedy…. Wood…..Escobar……Maurer…….Grimm…….Ned......Trey Hillman........Steve Physioc........Hud........all those guys " "In the second part of the dream I am walking into an owners meeting and everyone looks up at me and starts laughing…..I can’t understand why and then Tom Ricketts points at my crotch and I look down and see that I am naked as a jay."

"As you can imagine I woke up with a start, sweat just pouring off me, and my heart pounding like a basedrum, I knew right then and there that I had to act"

And so given the changes how long does Glass believe it will be before the Royals are contenders again?

"I think by 2020, we'll be right in the middle of it again," Glass said.

Jeffrey Flimflamigan has covered the Royals since 1991, and for MLB.com since 2015. Follow him on Twitter @FlannyMLB.








