A summary of the 2021 SB Nation off-season simulation

The off-season is upon us, although MLB may be freezing things before long due to the expiration of the labor deal. There will be no frozen hot stove here though, as we continue our annual off-season simulation project where we take 30 fans and put them in charge of teams under real-world conditions to let them work out trades and free agent signings to improve their clubs. You can read the ground rules here.

I kept track of all the free agent signings, options decisions, and updated team-by-team payrolls in a master sheet you can see here. Here were the 25 largest free agent contracts.

Largest 25 free agent contracts in the simulation Player Team Contract Player Team Contract Carlos Correa Tigers 10 years, $375 million Corey Seager Angels 10 years, $355 million Kris Bryant Angels 6 years, $210 million Trevor Story Mariners 7 years, $194 million Marcus Semien Blue Jays 6 years, $155 million Freddie Freeman Braves 5 years, $150 million Javier Baez Mets 7 years, $126 million Seiya Suzuki Mariners 6 years, $120 million Marcus Stroman Twins 5 years, $120 million with two club options and a $5 million buyout Robbie Ray Cardinals 5 years, $112 million Chris Taylor Phillies 4 year, $96 million with a $20 million club option and $4 million buyout Nick Castellanos Giants 5 years, $90 million Kevin Gausman Rockies 5 year, $90 million with incentives Kyle Schwarber Red Sox 5 years, $80 million Carlos Rodon Tigers 5 years, $80 million Michael Conforto Pirates 5 years, $75 million Starling Marte White Sox 3 years, $75 million Clayton Kershaw Dodgers 3 years, $70 million Jon Gray Mets 4 year, $64 million Eduardo Rodriguez Red Sox 3 years, $50 million Steven Matz Twins 4 years, $50 million Avisail Garcia Padres 3 years, $36 million with a $7.5 million player option Raisel Iglesias Mets 3 years, $36 million Andrew McCutchen Reds 3 years, $33 million Anthony Rizzo Rays 3 years, $33 million

Here are what each team’s payroll looks like:

Team payrolls after the simulation Team Payroll Team Payroll Yankees $218,500,000 Dodgers $212,433,333 Mets $209,600,000 Red Sox $206,391,667 Phillies $199,825,000 Angels $199,800,000 Cardinals $189,629,500 Giants $183,233,000 White Sox $175,150,000 Tigers $172,700,000 Braves $170,500,000 Blue Jays $157,466,666 Astros $148,650,000 Padres $143,700,000 Nationals $128,671,429 Twins $127,700,000 Mariners $125,950,000 Brewers $121,650,000 Reds $117,400,000 Rockies $112,270,500 Cubs $97,100,000 Royals $90,400,000 Rangers $89,050,000 Marlins $87,600,000 Guardians $82,400,000 Rays $63,600,000 Athletics $57,400,000 Pirates $52,500,000 Diamondbacks $50,100,000 Orioles $34,166,667

Here I have team-by-team transactions as well as what their rosters may look like now. Who did the best? What team looks poised for a championship in 2021?