Royals Rumblings - News for November 11, 2021

Anne Rogers writes about where MJ Melendez could fit next year.

“A lot of it will be depending on how his bat performs and when he’s ready, but we want him, when his bat is ready, to be able to get on the field somewhere,” Picollo said at the GM Meetings. “We feel good about his catching skills. But he’ll probably play the corners, just so whenever that time comes, he could jump out there with them.”

In his Mellinger Minutes, Sam discusses what the Royals might do this off-season.

It does not seem like the Royals will be aggressive in the market this offseason, but that’s more of a function of the particulars of their roster than anything else. The Royals have incumbents or intriguing prospects (or both) at every position, with enough versatility to think they can fill most injuries or slumps that come in every baseball season... That doesn’t mean the Royals shouldn’t spend. But it does mean that a prudent strategy might be to see where the market goes, pluck any bargains or fits, and then give as many opportunities as possible to the guys in-house to know where the money should be spent in the future.

Salvador Perez, Whit Merrifield, and Nicky Lopez are nominees for the All-MLB team (vote now!)

At Inside the Crown, David Lesky looks at the Royals’ defense.

Unless Dozier gets a ton of time in right field, this should at least be an average spot that’s brought up by Taylor covering ground next to them in center. The 2022 Royals have a chance to truly be one of the best in the league at catching the ball. We saw what that can do for a pitching staff nearly a decade ago, so it’ll be fun to see more batted balls turned into outs. One of the first things I wrote here on Inside the Crown was about the idea of getting more strikeouts to limit the impact of the defense, but a great defense isn’t something I’ll ever complain about too much.

The Royals made some additions to the coaching staff.

We will welcome Keoni DeRenne (Asst. Hitting Coach) and Damon Hollins (First Base Coach) to our Major League coaching staff in 2022.



We will make a formal announcement later in the week. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) November 11, 2021

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter has thoughts on a possible Andrew Benintendi contract extension.

However, I think Benintendi earning this Gold Glove award makes the extension talk harder for the Royals. While Benintendi is a Midwest guy, ultimately what matters is the bottom line financially. If Benintendi duplicates, or even does slightly better than what he did on the field in 2021, a team will pay him handsomely for his services in the offseason of 2022. Ball clubs know his power would be better realized in a more hitter-friendly park, and that will only add to his price tag, should the Royals let Benintendi test the waters in free agency after next season.

Josh Vernier talked to owner John Sherman about a number of topics, including a downtown stadium.

Royals CEO John Sherman asked if the downtown ballpark exploration has uncovered more pushback or positivity.



"I would say that's a mixed bag. This is about much more than just a ballpark. It's really about much more than baseball. This is a community-impact effort." #Royals — Josh Vernier (@JoshVernier610) November 10, 2021

Royals prospects Nathan Eaton and Seuly Matias were named Arizona Fall League All-Stars.

At Royals Academy, Clint Scoles looks at the ninth pick in the draft for the Royals.

Jerry Edwards at Inside the Royals considers getting Josh Hader from the Brewers.

Which free agents are most likely going to accept the Qualifying Offer?

Mets president Sandy Alderson explains that candidates may not want the Mets GM job because of New York.

The Rangers may add over $100 million in payroll this off-season.

Who might replace Bob Melvin as manager of the Athletics?’

The White Sox are open to moving closer Craig Kimbrel.

The Yankees expect to increase payroll this off-season.

Scott Boras was letting the jokes fly as he hyped his free agent clients.

The most outrageous taunting penalties from this NFL season.

Longtime Sporting Kansas City defender Matt Besler announces his retirement.

Has Hollywood forgotten how to make a good action movie?

Inside the history of The Larry Sanders Show.

Royals fan Paul Rudd was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive.

Your song of the day is Go West with Faithful.