 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Royals Review Radio: The SB Nation Offseason Simulation

We discuss the hot stove plus the results of our annual off-season simulation

By Max Rieper

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Alex Duvall, Matthew LaMar, Max Rieper, and Shaun Newkirk talk about the Royals’ competitive window, the hot stove, and the annual SB Nation Offseason Simulation, where 30 fans get to pretend to run teams and work out trades and free agent deals. You can read a summary of the simulation here.

You can follow Alex Duvall on Twitter at @RoyalsFarm, Matthew LaMar at @LaMar_Matt, Max Rieper at @maxrieper and Shaun Newkirk at @shauncore. You can also read Alex Duvall’s work at Royals Farm Report.

Royals Review Radio is available on iTunes.

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...