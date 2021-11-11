 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Salvador Perez wins his fourth Silver Slugger Award

Salvy continues to add to his mantle.

Salvador Perez Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Salvador Perez won his fourth Silver Slugger Award on Thursday night, the most any player has won in Royals history. The award goes to the top offensive performer at each position, as voted on by managers and coaches. Perez hit 48 home runs, setting a MLB record for most home runs by a player who spent at least 75 percent of his playing time at catcher. He also led all American League catchers in runs, runs scored, doubles, total bases, and extra base hits. Overall, Salvy hit .273/.316/.544 with a 127 wRC+.

Royals Silver Slugger Awards

  • 1980: George Brett and Willie Wilson
  • 1982: Hal McRae and Willie Wilson
  • 1985: George Brett
  • 1986: Frank White
  • 1988: George Brett
  • 1995: Gary Gaetti
  • 1998: Dean Palmer
  • 2012: Billy Butler
  • 2015: Kendrys Morales
  • 2016: Salvador Pérez
  • 2017: Eric Hosmer
  • 2018: Salvador Pérez
  • 2020 Salvador Pérez
  • 2021 Salvador Pérez

2021 Silver Slugger Award winners

American League

C Salvador Perez, KCR

1B Vladimir Guerrero, Jr, TOR

2B Marcus Semien, TOR

SS Xander Bogaerts, BOS

3B Rafael Devers, BOS

OF Cedric Mullins, BAL

OF Teoscar Hernandez, TOR

OF Aaron Judge, NYY

DH Shohei Ohtani, LAA

National League

C Buster Posey, SFG

1B Freddie Freeman, ATL

2B Ozzie Albies, ATL

SS Fernando Tatis, Jr., SDP

3B Austin Riley, ATL

OF Nick Castellanos, CIN

OF Juan Soto, WSN

OF Bryce Harper, PHI

P Max Fried, ATL

