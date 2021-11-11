Salvador Perez wins his fourth Silver Slugger Award

Salvador Perez won his fourth Silver Slugger Award on Thursday night, the most any player has won in Royals history. The award goes to the top offensive performer at each position, as voted on by managers and coaches. Perez hit 48 home runs, setting a MLB record for most home runs by a player who spent at least 75 percent of his playing time at catcher. He also led all American League catchers in runs, runs scored, doubles, total bases, and extra base hits. Overall, Salvy hit .273/.316/.544 with a 127 wRC+.

Salvador Perez won the 2021 Silver Slugger Award. It's his franchise-record fourth win. He's the first Royals hitter in the award’s 42-year history to win in consecutive seasons. #Royals



Only 4 catchers in A.L. history have won more. (Rodriguez, Mauer, Parrish, Posada) — Josh Vernier (@JoshVernier610) November 11, 2021

Royals Silver Slugger Awards

1980: George Brett and Willie Wilson

1982: Hal McRae and Willie Wilson

1985: George Brett

1986: Frank White

1988: George Brett

1995: Gary Gaetti

1998: Dean Palmer

2012: Billy Butler

2015: Kendrys Morales

2016: Salvador Pérez

2017: Eric Hosmer

2018: Salvador Pérez

2020 Salvador Pérez

2021 Salvador Pérez

2021 Silver Slugger Award winners

American League

C Salvador Perez, KCR

1B Vladimir Guerrero, Jr, TOR

2B Marcus Semien, TOR

SS Xander Bogaerts, BOS

3B Rafael Devers, BOS

OF Cedric Mullins, BAL

OF Teoscar Hernandez, TOR

OF Aaron Judge, NYY

DH Shohei Ohtani, LAA

National League

C Buster Posey, SFG

1B Freddie Freeman, ATL

2B Ozzie Albies, ATL

SS Fernando Tatis, Jr., SDP

3B Austin Riley, ATL

OF Nick Castellanos, CIN

OF Juan Soto, WSN

OF Bryce Harper, PHI

P Max Fried, ATL