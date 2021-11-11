Salvador Perez wins his fourth Silver Slugger Award

Salvador Perez won his fourth Silver Slugger Award on Thursday night, the most any player has won in Royals history. The award goes to the top offensive performer at each position, as voted on by managers and coaches. Perez hit 48 home runs, setting a MLB record for most home runs by a player who spent at least 75 percent of his playing time at catcher. He also led all American League catchers in runs, runs scored, doubles, total bases, and extra base hits. Overall, Salvy hit .273/.316/.544 with a 127 wRC+.
Salvador Perez won the 2021 Silver Slugger Award. It's his franchise-record fourth win. He's the first Royals hitter in the award’s 42-year history to win in consecutive seasons. #Royals— Josh Vernier (@JoshVernier610) November 11, 2021
Only 4 catchers in A.L. history have won more. (Rodriguez, Mauer, Parrish, Posada)
Royals Silver Slugger Awards
- 1980: George Brett and Willie Wilson
- 1982: Hal McRae and Willie Wilson
- 1985: George Brett
- 1986: Frank White
- 1988: George Brett
- 1995: Gary Gaetti
- 1998: Dean Palmer
- 2012: Billy Butler
- 2015: Kendrys Morales
- 2016: Salvador Pérez
- 2017: Eric Hosmer
- 2018: Salvador Pérez
- 2020 Salvador Pérez
- 2021 Salvador Pérez
2021 Silver Slugger Award winners
American League
C Salvador Perez, KCR
1B Vladimir Guerrero, Jr, TOR
2B Marcus Semien, TOR
SS Xander Bogaerts, BOS
3B Rafael Devers, BOS
OF Cedric Mullins, BAL
OF Teoscar Hernandez, TOR
OF Aaron Judge, NYY
DH Shohei Ohtani, LAA
National League
C Buster Posey, SFG
1B Freddie Freeman, ATL
2B Ozzie Albies, ATL
SS Fernando Tatis, Jr., SDP
3B Austin Riley, ATL
OF Nick Castellanos, CIN
OF Juan Soto, WSN
OF Bryce Harper, PHI
P Max Fried, ATL
