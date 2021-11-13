Weekend Rumblings - News for November 13, 2021

Alec Lewis talks to former GM Jim Bowden about the Royals.

Bowden: I’ve always liked Benintendi and am glad he finally got his first Gold Glove Award this year. At 27, his prime years are just beginning. I think he’s established the type of player he is, and I don’t believe there is another level. Therefore, if I were to consider extending him it would be based on the projection of him slashing .280/.345/.450 with 40 doubles and 15-18 home runs while being one of the best defensive left fielders in the game. I view him as a slightly above-average player overall. I would be open to signing him to a long-term contract in the range of no more than five years, $50 million. If that didn’t get it done, I’d let him play out his free-agent year.

David Lesky at Inside the Crown looks at the Royals’ plate discipline.

This is where the Royals complete disregard for the strike zone comes into play. You’d think that pitchers would challenge Royals hitters more given how comparatively poorly they hit within the zone, but the Royals make it so pitchers don’t have to even take that risk against them. It stands to reason that if the Royals see the second fewest pitches in the zone, they’d see the second most out of the zone. So that math was easy to do. Guess who swings at the second most of their out of zone swings?

Nick Pratto and Michael Massey win minor league Gold Glove Awards.

Kevin O’Brien considers making Adalberto Mondesi the DH in 2022.

There needs to be more run production from the DH spot in 2022 if the Royals want to improve upon their 74-88 record from 2021. Granted, the DH spot is a bit complicated, as it is expected that next season Salvador Perez will take days off from catching by hitting in the DH position, most likely a couple of days a week. Salvy after all will be 32-years-old next May, and he will be starting his new, four-year contract next season. Thus, the Royals will want to preserve their franchise player’s long-term health. Therefore, the Royals need a designated hitter who can not just be productive as a DH but can also offer some flexibility on the defensive end as well. Which makes Mondesi the perfect designated hitter candidate for 2022.

Alex Duvall at Royals Farm Report evaluates the Cleveland Guardians.

Joe Posnanski reflects on the life of Royals scout Art Stewart.

Jeff Passan writes there could be a free agent frenzy before the labor deal expires in December.

The Giants sign manager Gabe Kapler to a contract extension.

The Diamondbacks hire former Astros pitching coach Brent Strom.

Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. will not undergo shoulder surgery this offseason.

The Mets may be waiting to hire Brewers GM David Stearns when his contract expires.

Aaron Judge wants to be with the Yankees for the next ten years.

A look at the landscape for pitching this off-season.

Tom Verducci writes that relief pitching is out of control.

What were the best free agent contracts ever?

Imagining an expanded 14-team playoff.

Here’s what MLB executives had to say about the possibility of a pitch clock coming to MLB.

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano dies at the age of 45.

The U.S. Men’s soccer team defeats Mexico in a World Cup qualifier.

Jon Gruden sues the NFL over his email leak.

A lot of people lost hair during the pandemic.

The new Kenobi trailer previews a battle between Obi Won and Darth Vader.

How Succession’s designs makes wealth look miserable.

Your song of the day is Cannonball Adderley with One for Daddy-O.