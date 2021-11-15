Royals Rumblings - News for November 15, 2021

Nathan Eaton and Seuly Matias impressed in the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game.

Nathan Eaton crushed a two-run triple to right off Giants No. 24 prospect Gregory Santos in the sixth to bring the West within two runs. Seuly Matias, who had the Fall Star Game’s best arm tool, showed off his bat skills in the sixth with a 107.4 mph sac fly — the second-hardest hit ball of the game — to center to plate Eaton and cut his team’s deficit to one. He finished the game 0-for-3 with three whiffs.

Royals prospect Nathan Eaton speeds to a two-run triple for the West!



Mike Gillespie writes a pair of former Cardinals lefties could help the Royals.

Jerry Edwards at Inside the Royals dreams of the Royals landing Jacob deGrom.

Hanser Alberto makes this list of top MLB bloopers from 2021.

The Rays trade infielder Mike Brosseau to the Brewers and pitcher Louis Head to the Marlins.

The Rockies re-sign pitcher Jhoulys Chacin to a one-year, $1.25 million deal.

Eduardo Rodriguez rejects Boston’s Qualifying Offer as his free agent market heats up.

The Dodgers are interested in Reds pitchers Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray.

The Marlins and Astros are interested in Starling Marte.

Could the Blue Jays bring back Robbie Ray on a multi-year deal?

What a new Freddie Freeman deal could look like.

At the GM meetings, execs say it’s business as usual as a lockout looms.

Travis Sawchik writes that the union needs to focus on its bottom earners.

Robinson Cano has served his one-year suspension, how much does he have left in the tank?

