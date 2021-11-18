Royals Rumblings - News for November 18, 2021

Lynn Worthy writes about how the Royals will manage innings for their young pitchers.

Pre-pandemic, Singer, Bubic and Kowar had each approached 150 innings in a season in the minors. “I don’t think we’re going to put parameters on pitchers like just because he threw 100 innings this year then it’s going to be 120 next,” Picollo said. “That 20% rule has been around forever. How valid is it? It’s just a general guideline.”... “There’s not a standard answer on how many innings, but we’re going to push them,” Picollo said. “This was the year, I think, to be more careful. There is a belief, a theory — if you want to call it that — that next year is going to be worse. I don’t know if we buy into that.”

Ben Clemens at Fangraphs looks at Central Division off-season wishlists.

The Royals are in a bind this offseason; they have decent players up and down the roster, but no true stars, and no real budget to acquire one in free agency. Bobby Witt Jr. might be that star, likely at third base given Nicky Lopez’s defensive prowess. I don’t think that the team will commit more resources to first base while Carlos Santana is around, which means the outfield might be their best bet at marginal improvement. If they want to find that player in free agency, that could mean Mark Canha, who can also DH or play first in a pinch. I like Kansas City’s pitching staff, but I’d like it a lot more with one additional arm, both to enable a six-man rotation during busy stretches and to provide depth if one of the unproven arms gets hurt. The upper minors and major leagues combined feature plenty of pitching upside, so maybe someone like Michael Pineda would provide a steady complement. As a bonus, he’d have value in trade if (when?) Kansas City starts slow and wants to retool for 2023.

In his Mellinger Minutes, Sam considers who will be in the Royals Hall of Fame.

There will be an influx soon, and there should be. Only two players who spent time with the Royals this century are inducted — Mike Sweeney and Kevin Appier, and Appier is sort of a technicality since he only pitched 23 innings in 2003 and 2004 for the Royals after a stellar run in the 1990s. There will be a lot of names to go through. Carlos Beltran, Johnny Damon, and Billy Butler are among those who’ve been on the ballot. Alex Gordon recently retired and should be an easy decision. Lorenzo Cain, Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Zack Greinke should be in when the time is right. Ned Yost will be in. Nine men who played for the 1985 Royals* are in the team Hall of Fame. I don’t know that we’ll get to nine from the 2015 team, but it could be close.

The Royals tease new uniforms.

New threads.



11.19.21. pic.twitter.com/L7ANADU9yx — Kansas City Nice Trys (@Royals) November 17, 2021

Jared Perkins at Royals Farm Report writes about Royals prospects to watch from the Arizona Complex League and the Dominican Summer League.

Jordan Foote at Inside the Royals considers a Danny Duffy reunion.

Robbie Ray and Corbin Burnes are your 2021 Cy Young Award winners.

The Astros sign Justin Verlander to a one-year, $25 million deal with a player option.

Brandon Belt stays with the Giants after accepting the Qualifying Offer.

The Cleveland Guardians era officially begins Friday after a settlement with a roller derby team of the same name.

Noah Syndergaard did not even give the Mets a chance to top the Angels’ offer.

Carlos Correa doesn’t think Derek Jeter deserved his five Gold Gloves.

Ichiro Suzuki will be inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame.

Ryan Zimmerman is leaning towards returning next year.

The Twins are looking at trade and extension options with Byron Buxton.

The free agent catching market looks thin.

Why it’s time for MLB to raise its minimum wage.

The Missouri Valley could be inviting UMKC to their conference.

The Packers selling stock in their team is a scam.

Chipotle workers are overwhelmed by online orders.

The Census Bureau declares Hartsville, Missouri as the “Center of the Population” for the United States.

The scariest monsters in Christmas movies.

