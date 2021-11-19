Royals unveil new home alternate, road primary and alternate uniforms

The Royals teased new uniforms earlier this week and made their big reveal today. The team will keep their same home primary uniforms, the classic white uniforms with Royal blue cursive lettering they’ve had since their inception. However they did add a new home alternate uniform, adopting the powder blue uniforms they wore in the 1980s.
They will also wear new road uniforms, ditching the cursive “Royals” in exchange for “Kansas City” in block lettering. They’ll keep the road grays, although they’ll add Royals blue uniforms as a road alternate.
What do fans think?
With a quick look at @sportslogosnet, I think this is the first time "Kansas City" has been on royal blue, and I like the block-style letters, though the jersey number seems kind of low. Powder blue alt is great, wish they went with powder pants too. https://t.co/CJe5bQRgml— Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) November 19, 2021
Ok. They nailed it.— Ryan Atkinson (@ryandatkinson) November 19, 2021
Those road primaries are amazing. https://t.co/8AZ3QhEKgm
Well, "nice try" was pretty accurate, I guess.— Mike "Thanksgiving Reference tbd" Engel (@michaelengel) November 19, 2021
Powder blues at home *and* road grays? 2022 postseason spot confirmed. https://t.co/0tRXJokWCH— Rany Jazayerli (@jazayerli) November 19, 2021
Uniform thoughts:— Hunter Samuels (@HunterSamuels) November 19, 2021
Should've gone with powder blue pants, too.
I love the road grays, except the swoosh messes up a clean look.
4.9/10— Royals Farm Report (@RoyalsFarm) November 19, 2021
So many opportunities to do something great. They’re fine. Good, even. Just not as good as they could’ve been.
“I’m not mad. I’m just disappointed.”
You can watch the full promotional video from the Royals here:
An ode to the past.— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) November 19, 2021
A nod to the future.https://t.co/ijL39IPB5j pic.twitter.com/dr2CMn82oC
What do you think of the new uniforms?
