Royals unveil new home alternate, road primary and alternate uniforms

New threads just dropped.

By Max Rieper
Kansas City Royals, @royals

The Royals teased new uniforms earlier this week and made their big reveal today. The team will keep their same home primary uniforms, the classic white uniforms with Royal blue cursive lettering they’ve had since their inception. However they did add a new home alternate uniform, adopting the powder blue uniforms they wore in the 1980s.

They will also wear new road uniforms, ditching the cursive “Royals” in exchange for “Kansas City” in block lettering. They’ll keep the road grays, although they’ll add Royals blue uniforms as a road alternate.

What do fans think?

You can watch the full promotional video from the Royals here:

What do you think of the new uniforms?

