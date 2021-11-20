Weekend Rumblings - News for November 20, 2021

Sam Dykstra of milb.com names his All-Royals Organization minor league team, with Nick Pratto at first base.

“It wasn’t so much trying to redefine his swing or make over his swing, but more about pitch selection,” Royals assistant general manager of player personnel J.J. Picollo told MLB.com. “What am I trying to do with certain pitches? That adjustment has changed his swing to where it looks more like it did in high school. He got a little too inside-out. Balls he hit to left field were lazy flyballs. Now, he drives the ball to left field. He’s turning on balls. ... It’s a completely different kid.”

Pete Grathoff writes about the new Royals uniforms.

“We’re excited to introduce to our fans, our new uniform set for the 2022 season,” Royals Vice President/Major League Team Operations Jeff Davenport said in a news release. “These updates reflect fresh variations on our brand esthetic, that generations of Royals fans have come to identify with, while also offering newer classic looks to the overall uniform set. We see these as an ode to the traditions of the past yet refined and updated for inspiration of what’s to come.

The Royals were honored with the “Allan H. Selig Award for Philanthropic Excellence”.

“On behalf of Major League Baseball, I congratulate John Sherman and the entire Kansas City Royals organization for this well-earned recognition of service to their community,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “Their efforts provide a model on how organizations can make a meaningful impact in under-served areas that were the most negatively affected by the pandemic. “I am especially thankful for their support of the 18th & Vine District, a special place for our sport that houses both the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the Royals Urban Youth Academy. Philanthropy is a cornerstone of baseball’s connections to our communities. I commend the Royals and all our Clubs for all that they do year-round to give back to those most in need.”

At Fangraphs Audio, Royals minor league hitting coordinator Drew Saylor talks prospects.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter looks at some free agent relievers that could help the Royals.

Jerry Edwards at Inside the Royals considers a trade to bring back Eric Hosmer to KC.

The Rangers extend manager Chris Woodward through 2023.

The Yankees designated outfielder Clint Frazier for assignment.

The Rockies sign catcher Elias Diaz to a three-year, $14.5 million deal.

The Rays trade former pitching prospect Brent Honeywell to the Athletics.

The Mets give the green light to new GM Billy Eppler to spend some money.

Who is the best free agent at each position?

Tampa lawmakers request the state to help out with a proposed baseball stadium in Ybor City.

There was a secret COVID-19 outbreak during the NBA Finals earlier this year.

NBC may have overpaid to retain the rights of the English Premier League, but it had to.

Improving public transit may make people healthier.

A hedge fund billionaire outbid crypto investors for a rare copy of the US Constitution.

Is the new Ghostbusters movie evidence that nostalgia is killing Hollywood?

Your song of the day is Chet Baker with Autumn Leaves.