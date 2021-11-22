Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz among the first-timers on the Hall of Fame ballot

Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz are the most notable first-timers on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot announced today by the BBWAA. Other first-timers on the ballot include Carl Crawford, Ryan Howard, Tim Lincecum, Justin Morneau, Joe Nathan, Jonathan Papelbon, Jake Peavy, A.J. Pierzynski, Jimmy Rollins, and Mark Teixeira. Former Royals Billy Butler, Coco Crisp, Omar Infante, and Jeff Francoeur were eligible, but did not make the ballot.

This will also be the final time on the ballot for Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds, and Roger Clemens, all of whom received at least 60 percent of the vote last year. Schilling has come under fire for controversial comments since his retirement, and has asked to no longer be considered. Bonds and Clemens have slam-dunk cases, but have had their careers tarnished by accusations of performance-enhancing drug use. Other players who will carryover onto the 2022 ballot include Bobby Abreu, Mark Buerhle, Tim Hudson, Torii Hunter, Andruw Jones, Jeff Kent, Andy Pettitte, Manny Ramirez, Scott Rolen, Gary Sheffield, Sammy Sosa, Omar Vizquel, and Billy Wagner.

Players need to appear on 75 percent of ballots to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Players must appear on at least 5 percent of ballots to be considered on next year’s ballot. The results will be announced on January 25, 2022, and the induction ceremony will be July 24, 2022.

In addition to these candidates, the Hall of Fame has two separate committees considering players that were previously overlooked. The Early Days Committee is considering contributors from before 1950, including Negro League players such as Buck O’Neil. Also under consideration are Bill Dahlen, John Donaldson, Bud Fowler, Vic Harris, Grant “Home Run” Johnson, Lefty O’Doul, Dick “Cannonball” Redding, Allie Reynolds and George “Tubby” Scales. The Golden Days Era Committee is considering contributors from 1950-1969, including Dick Allen, Ken Boyer, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Roger Maris, Minnie Miñoso, Danny Murtaugh, Tony Oliva, Billy Pierce and Maury Wills. The results from those committees will be announced on December 5, 2021.