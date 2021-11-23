Royals Rumblings - News for November 23, 2021

Eric Longenhagen at Fangraphs writes about 40-man roster additions.

Elsewhere in the Central, the Kansas City Royals made a few high-profile additions in draft-and-dev success stories Nick Pratto and MJ Melendez, and short-term relief aid in Collin Snider (plus command of a plus slider) and Nathan Webb (sits 97-98, fringe changeup and slider). TJ rehabber Jonathan Bowlan likely would have been popped if left unprotected since he could be placed on the 60-day IL on someone else’s roster, which was common in the 2020 Rule 5. Young, skinny shortstop Maikel Garcia was also added. I like Garcia but don’t think he would have been taken in the Rule 5 as he’s not currently physical enough to compete at the big league level. With Garcia, the Royals are rebooting the sequence of events that led to an odd developmental path for Jeison Guzmán, a 45 FV prospect who recently elected minor league free agency. Strike-throwing lefty Josh Dye, conversion arm Jose Cuas, and frustrating relief prospects Austin Cox and Zach Haake are interesting Rule 5 candidates.

Clint Scoles at Royals Academy also reacts to the roster moves.

It may have surprised some that Austin Cox was left off the 40 man roster, but those who have read my stuff here certainly weren’t. Cox’s fastball was below average for much of the season, working at 89-91 and topping out around 92 mph. The changeup looked average, and the curveball lost some of its effectiveness at times. He will have to regain velocity back into the mid-90s to be an effective starter. Perhaps his spring training injury set him back some, but he’ll get passed over quickly if he doesn’t find it in this system.

David Lesky at Inside the Crown has a mailbag column and considers an Andrew Benintendi contract extension.

The money is really made in the other corner for corner outfielders, but one guy is a decent enough comp here and it’s Randal Grichuk. He came up with the Cardinals and played four seasons there before being traded to the Blue Jays and was good in different ways than Benintendi in his age-26 season. Benintendi played four full years in Boston with his career starting a year earlier in a 34-game audition and was solid in his age-26 season in Kansas City. Grichuk’s deal was for five years and $52 million. With Benintendi projected to make around $9 million in arbitration in 2022, you can look at the next four years and I think $43-$48 million or so is probably fair enough for him. So maybe you give him the Meche/Sweeney deal of five years and $55 million with that including 2022. Again, I’m not so sure I would do that. If he wanted to do something like three years and $33 million, I’d be a lot more amenable to that, but I’m guessing it would take a Grichuk-esque deal to get it done.

The Royals release pitcher Kyle Zimmer.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter considers free agent pitcher Michael Lorenzen for Kansas City.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman is not a fan of bringing in Clint Frazier.

Former Royals Director of Analytics Mike Groopman is named Assistant General Manager in Boston.

The Giants re-sign pitcher Anthony DeSclafani to a three-year, $36 million deal.

The Marlins are reportedly close to a five-year contract extension with Sandy Alcantara.

The Angels sign left-handed reliever Aaron Loup to a two-year, $17 million deal.

The Cubs acquire outfielder Harold Ramirez from the Guardians.

Royals-killer Matt Davidson signs a minor league deal with the Diamondbacks.

Trey Mancini and Buster Posey win Comeback Player of the Year.

Boston exercises the options on 2023 and 2024 for manager Alex Cora.

Matt Murton, who played in MLB and in Japan’s NPB, talks about the differences in play between the two leagues.

Five-time All-Star reliever Doug Jones dies at age 64.

The old USFL will return this spring with eight reincarnated franchises.

The Saints sign Taysom Hill to a four-year deal.

New York City is building a wall of oysters to fend off floods.

Office holiday parties are back and smaller than ever.

Director Ridley Scott blames the poor box office of The Last Duel on millennials.

Your song of the day is The Shins with Nothing at All.