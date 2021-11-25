Thanksgiving Day open thread

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! We’re thankful our local professional baseball team, the Kansas City Royals. We’re also thankful baseball returned for a full season this year with fingers crossed they’ll play a complete season next year (get it together, labor deal negotiatiors!)

Most of all, we’re thankful for this community of fans! Whether it’s discussing framing metrics, the bone density of over 30-year old ballplayers, or sci fi movies of the 80s, we’re thankful we have a great collection of fans to nerd out with when it comes to the Royals.

Enjoy your Thanksgiving Day, and here are some conversation starters if things get too political around your dinner table.

What time you do traditionally have Thanksgiving “dinner?” We have ours at 2 p.m. every year and I do not understand why. What is not traditionally a Thanksgiving Day side that should be a Thanksgiving Day side? What baseball player retirement struck you the hardest? Or what player’s future retirement will hit you the hardest? What Royals player would you most like to see improve next year? What is the best Thanksgiving-related movie, book, or song?

Happy Thanksgiving, from everyone at Royals Review!