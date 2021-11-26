Royals Rumblings - News for November 26, 2021

It looks like you’re stuck with another Off Topic thread today, as has become tradition the last couple of years on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

I’m thankful that it could be worse, it could be last year, where I wrote:

I’ve got 3 holiday-ish Rumblings coming up between today, Christmas, and New Years. I wrote them all in early November when we were all worried about the election - a note which may look silly if, at the end of November, we’re still worrying about the election (or worse, which is a distinct possibility).

/nervous chuckle/

So, spoiler: this was written a couple of days in advance because of the whole “spending time with family at Thanksgiving” thing. This way I can put some thought into OT questions in advance and everybody wins. Also spoiler: December 24th and December 31st are getting the same treatment.

If you need something Royals Review-y to get you in the mood, here’s a link to all (I think) of CobraCy’s classic shopping posts:

Onto the questions:

Each year, I’ve asked some flavor of this question for the Black Friday Rumblings: What do you hope the Royals go shopping for this offseason? See! We can talk baseball here! Any cool gifts you’re wanting to get this year? How about any cool gifts you’re giving this year? Any Black Friday sales you’re excited about (they’re probably already over)? Do you have any family holiday traditions you want to talk about? Anything cool you get to do this year? Or maybe one you miss that you won’t be able to do this year? What’s your favorite holiday song? Something sentimental? Something religious? Something funny? Are you some jerk who just plays “Last Christmas” to send your friends off to Whamageddon?