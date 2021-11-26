Royals Rumblings - News for November 26, 2021

It looks like you’re stuck with another Off Topic thread today, as has become tradition the last couple of years on the Friday after Thanksgiving.
I’m thankful that it could be worse, it could be last year, where I wrote:
I’ve got 3 holiday-ish Rumblings coming up between today, Christmas, and New Years. I wrote them all in early November when we were all worried about the election - a note which may look silly if, at the end of November, we’re still worrying about the election (or worse, which is a distinct possibility).
/nervous chuckle/
So, spoiler: this was written a couple of days in advance because of the whole “spending time with family at Thanksgiving” thing. This way I can put some thought into OT questions in advance and everybody wins. Also spoiler: December 24th and December 31st are getting the same treatment.
If you need something Royals Review-y to get you in the mood, here’s a link to all (I think) of CobraCy’s classic shopping posts:
- (2012) 6 Items You Don’t Need From The Official Online Shop of the Kansas City Royals
- (early 2014) 16 More Items You May or May Not Need from the Official Online Shop of the Kansas City Royals
- (2014) 17 More Items from the Official Online Store of the Kansas City Royals
- (2015) More Items from the Royals Team Store: Playoffs Edition
- (early 2016) Even more items from the “Official Online Store of the Kansas City Royals” (and a few other places)
- (2016) 2016 Holiday Shopping Extravaganza from The Official Online Store of the Kansas City Royals
- (2017) 2017 Royals Merchandise Holiday Shopping Guide
- (2018) 2018 Royals Merchandise Holiday Shopping Guide**
Onto the questions:
- Each year, I’ve asked some flavor of this question for the Black Friday Rumblings: What do you hope the Royals go shopping for this offseason? See! We can talk baseball here!
- Any cool gifts you’re wanting to get this year? How about any cool gifts you’re giving this year? Any Black Friday sales you’re excited about (they’re probably already over)?
- Do you have any family holiday traditions you want to talk about? Anything cool you get to do this year? Or maybe one you miss that you won’t be able to do this year?
- What’s your favorite holiday song? Something sentimental? Something religious? Something funny? Are you some jerk who just plays “Last Christmas” to send your friends off to Whamageddon?
Poll
Buying anything on Black Friday?
-
0%
Yup, I was in my pup tent freezing my butt at 3am, starting at my spreadsheet to maximize my savings
-
2%
Yes, we did some but after the shoppers wielding crowd machetes had already gone home
-
10%
Sure, but online only
-
40%
Aw, heck no
-
48%
Dayton, sign a pitcher already
