Weekend Rumblings - News for November 27, 2021

Bradford Doolittle at ESPN recommends one bold move for each team, but for the Royals he suggests doing nothing.

The Royals could use a veteran starter to augment their young rotation, but they should not spend much on that, either. I like Zack Greinke for that role, but there are other old, crafty starters on the market. Rich Hill. J.A. Happ. Maybe Dylan Bundy, if the price is right. The main reason I’m advocating a passive approach is that the Royals are in a good spot with the young players they have on the big league roster and the next group who should be arriving at various times during 2022. Just add depth in the form of bounce-back candidates and injury returnees. If the young players take a major step as a group next season, then fill in the gaps at next summer’s deadline if contention is a possibility. Sorry, Royals fans. It’s not exciting. It’s just where the team is at, and that’s not a bad thing.

Clint Scoles at Royals Academy gives his suggestion on what the Royals should do.

If I were in the front office, I’d be looking at firming up the lineup with an outfield need and the rotation before adding in bullpen pieces. The Royals are lacking with firming up their outfield options as there isn’t a sure thing in Kyle Isbel, Andrew Benintendi may not be a piece they should build around, and Michael A. Taylor’s bat doesn’t seem like a firm piece in center even with Gold Glove defense. Finding a real piece out there seems much more important than shopping for an expensive bullpen piece that doesn’t move the needle on their win total. The Royals have arms coming, and bullpen pieces will be mixed in there. Adding an inexpensive option or two in search of a remake like they have done in the past with Trevor Rosenthal and others isn’t a terrible idea.

Rustin Dodd at The Athletic reflected on the career of Wade Davis.

So Yost, the Royals’ manager, summoned Davis to his office to deliver the news: He was a reliever now. “Whatever I do,” Yost recalled Davis saying, “I just want to be good at it.” It was, of course, a relatable response. Who doesn’t want to be good at something? It was also Yost’s favorite story, the one that came with a kicker. Davis didn’t just become good. He was, for a time, the best, one of the most dominating relief pitchers in baseball history. “That’s when Wade stepped in and set the world on fire,” Eiland said Wednesday.

Jeff Rosen at the Star collects fan reactions on Wade’s retirement.

Will Leitch of MLB.com writes about one thing each fanbase should be thankful for.

Royals: Salvy is still here Salvador Perez somehow seems to keep improving as a hitter, and he has secured his spot as an all-time Royals legend ... and one of the best players in the sport.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman isn’t sure Seiya Suzuki is a good fit for the Royals.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter writes about the things he’s thankful for as a Royals fan.

Dan Szymborski evaluates the Wander Franco mega-deal.

