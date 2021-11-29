Royals Rumblings - News for November 29, 2021

David Lesky at Inside the Crown reacts to the early free agent signings around baseball.

On the flip side, the trade market might be a little less of an avenue they can look to. You might recall that a few weeks ago, I wrote that I think they trade Minor (and I suggested the Angels). At $10 million for 2022 on what amounts to a one-year deal, some team would likely be on board with getting some innings. And I’ve written a bit on the fact that he wasn’t as bad last season as some thought. He just wasn’t good either. He kept the team in the game most of the time. There’s value there. That said, with free agents maybe signing for a bit more reasonably than maybe expected, I wonder if a team wouldn’t want to give up even a low level non-prospect when they can just spend on someone coming off a better year.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter also gives his reactions.

The Royals are in a solid situation payroll-wise at a projected $86 million, which puts them in the lower third of the league. While I know some fans would like to see the club spend more, I also believe spending money just to “spend” isn’t always the most successful strategy. Right now, while last-place teams like the Texas Rangers and even Miami Marlins (who spent $54 million for Avisail Garcia) are spending money in the free-agent market, I am not necessarily sure if those moves really move the needle for those clubs next season, just like I believe that those moves wouldn’t do much for the Royals either.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman wonders if it is time to trade MJ Melendez.

The Rangers sign infielder Marcus Semien to a seven-year, $175 million deal, pitcher Jon Gray to a four-year, $56 million deal, and outfielder Kole Calhoun to a one-year, $5.3 million deal.

The Blue Jays sign pitcher Kevin Gausman to a five-year, $110 million deal.

The Marlins sign outfielder Avisail Garcia to a four-year, $53 million deal.

The Twins sign outfielder Byron Buxton to a seven-year, $100 million extension.

The Angels sign pitcher Michael Lorenzen to a one-year, $7 million deal.

The Rays sign pitcher Corey Kluber to a one-year, $8 million deal.

The Mets add free agent outfielders Starling Marte, Mark Canha, and infielder Eduardo Escobar on multi-year deals.

The Mariners acquire second baseman Adam Frazier from the Padres.

The Angels are interested in Reds pitcher Luis Castillo.

Max Scherzer is expected to sign soon with the Mets and Dodgers in on him.

Super-two arbitration status is set at two years, 116 days.

Evan Dreilich profiles Bruce Meyer, the lead negotiator for the MLBPA in their labor talks.

Free agent outfielder Aaron Altherr is looking to return to MLB after a successful stint in Korea.

The Yakult Swallows defeat the Orix Buffaloes to win the Japan Series.

Jack McCaffery explains his unusual Hall of Fame ballot.

Sporting Kansas City falls to Real Salt Lake in the MLS playoffs.

Coach Lincoln Riley is leaving Oklahoma football for USC.

NASA is trying to knock an asteroid off course.

The Prime Minister of Australia suggests defamation laws forcing social platforms to unmask trolls.

The new Beatles documentary may change the way you think of the band’s demise.

Your song of the day is Arcade Fire with Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains).