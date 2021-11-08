Royals Rumblings - News for November 8, 2021

Lynn Worthy writes about the plan to keep Adalberto Mondesi on the field more.

The plan also calls for Mondesi to arrive in Arizona in late January/early February in advance of spring training to allow him to hit the ground running when full squad workouts begin. Last season, Mondesi had a delayed start to workouts because of a foot injury sustained while in the Dominican Republic. “The message from our end was clear to his agent and then to Mondi that he has got to spend more time focused on getting ready for the season,” Picollo said. “The interesting thing with him is he’s a rare body type. We talked to our medical staff, our performance science people. He’s built like a sprinter. We’ve compared it to (Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver) Tyreek Hill.”

Alex Duvall at Royals Farm Report writes about what the top ten Royals prospect list could look like a year from now.

#2: Alec Marsh, RHP There was some whispers this past offseason that Marsh could climb into the national top 100 lists with a good showing at AA in 2021. Marsh was striking out the world before an injury shelved him for the season back in mid-June and his stuff looked fantastic despite so-so overall results. Because Marsh only threw 25.1 IP this year after there was no season in 2020, I don’t know what to expect from him in terms of where he’ll be next October. However, if he can get healthy and return to his early 2021 form, he’ll be in strong consideration for the top spot.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter looks at three Royals relievers who could get a bigger role next year, such as Dylan Coleman.

According to Statcast data, he threw the slider 39.4 percent of the time and generated a whiff rate of 40 percent, a K rate of 50 percent, and a put-away rate of 20 percent, all higher rates than his four-seamer.... It will be interesting to see how Coleman develops his four-seam fastball over the next year, as his command on the pitch will be really important for him in 2022. He only generated a whiff rate of 22.5 percent, and a K rate of 17.6 percent on the pitch, and often times during his big league debut, he would leave the pitch in far too hittable areas of the zone, which led to hitters taking advantage.

Former Royals slugger Ryan McBroom signs with the Hiroshima Carp.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman reflects on the decision to let Jakob Junis go.

Jordan Foote at Inside the Royals looks at how sustainable Salvador Perez’s offense will be.

The White Sox pick up the $16 million option on Craig Kimbrel.

The Astros make a five-year, $160 million offer to Carlos Correa.

A look at all the free agents who received Qualifying Offers.

Anthony Castrovince at MLB.com has bold free agent predictions.

Former Mets hitting coach Chili Davis says the team is “broken.”

Cops tried to arrest Braves reliever Tyler Matzek at the championship parade.

Baseball is about to undergo some changes.

Who should the A’s hire as manager to replace Bob Melvin?

How MLB is trying to grow the game with African-Americans audiences.

The Marlins will expand a mental wellness program supporting local students-athletes.

Canelo Alvarez defeats Caleb Plant to become the undisputed super middleweight champ.

What teams could sign Odell Beckham, Jr.?

Jack in the Box sues crypto exchange FTX, says it copied its mascot.

How spiders play mind games.

Why Eternals is dividing audiences.

Your song of the day is Bush with Swallowed.