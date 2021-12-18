Weekend Rumblings - News for December 18, 2021

Maria Torres and Alec Lewis at The Athletic write about potential Rule 5 draft candidates for each club.

P Josh Dye Age: 25 B: L T: L Stats: 40 G, 65 2/3 IP, 2.60 ERA, .231 opp. avg., 6 HR, 19 BB, 73 K The 6-foot-5 lefty is an interesting bullpen arm. His frame provides for great extension on his fastball. He was a 23rd-round pick in 2018. He spent most of last season at Double-A Northwest Arkansas, where he posted a 2.52 ERA and 3.25 FIP in 60 2/3 innings. Given how valued left-handed relievers seem to be in this day and age, he feels like a potential Rule 5 pick.

MLB Pipeline lists the top young pitching prospect for each team.

Royals: Frank Mozzicato, LHP (18 years old) (No. 7)Kansas City shocked many in the industry by taking the Connecticut southpaw/MLB Pipeline’s No. 39 Draft prospect at No. 7 overall last July. The Royals signed him for well below slot at $3.55 million, but the move wasn’t all about the savings. The club was intrigued by Mozzicato’s plus curveball (easily his best pitch right now), and it believes he’ll add more velocity after topping out around 93. Lest anyone forget: Mozzicato threw four straight no-hitters for East Catholic last spring.

Clint Scoles at Royals Academy offers his hypothetical Hall of Fame ballot.

The Tigers reportedly offered Carlos Correa a 10-year, $275 million deal.

The Yankees sign outfielder Ender Inciarte to a minor league deal.

Outfielder Nomar Mazara signs a minor league deal with the Padres.

Buster Olney at ESPN Insider looks at what teams are doing during the lockout.

What were the coolest MLB teams of all time?

Guardians minor league catcher Andres Melendez dies suddenly at the age of 20.

Ben Clemens at Fangraphs looks at the most extreme home runs of the season.

A study finds a lot of youth tournament teams are not following guidelines to protect pitchers.

