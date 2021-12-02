Royals Review Radio: Catching up on the offseason

Baseball has shut down, but Royals Review Radio chugs on. Alex Duvall and Jeremy “Hokius” Greco are joined by Max Rieper and Jackson Bracken to discuss a frenzy of free agency in baseball that the Royals did not choose to be a part of. They also discuss keeping Ryan O’Hearn and the baseball lockout.

You can follow Alex Duvall on Twitter at @RoyalsFarm, Hokius at @hokius, Max Rieper at @maxrieper and Jackson Bracken at @Jsbracken1. You can also read Alex Duvall’s work at Royals Farm Report.

Royals Review Radio is available on iTunes.