Royals Rumblings - News for December 20, 2021

MJ Melendez won a home run derby in the Bahamas.

It had a delayed start and was later disrupted by rain, but all in all, the 2021 Don’t Blink Home Run Derby in Paradise proved to be a great way to spend a mid-lockout Saturday afternoon. Royals prospect MJ Melendez took the title, edging past the Marlins’ own Jazz Chisholm Jr. and defending derby champion Lewis Brinson. After previous editions of the derby were held on Montague Beach in the Bahamas, this one was moved to Atlantis Paradise Island. Derby contestants stepped onto a beachside stage and launched baseball into the ocean, needing to clear a floating “fence” to be credited with home runs.

MJ Melendez most impressive show thus far. 5 homers in 8 swings. pic.twitter.com/BRQwh4sxBC — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) December 18, 2021

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman writes why the Royals won’t trade Adalberto Mondesi.

Dayton Moore’s son Robert and the Arkansas Razorbacks will play a game at Kauffman Stadium next year.

Former Royals minor leaguer Blake Perkins signs with the Yankees.

The Mets hire Buck Showalter to be their new manager. Here are the questions he’ll face as manager.

The Athletics could be near hiring Mark Kotsay to be their new manager.

The Marlins were interested in free agent outfielder Michael Conforto before the lockout.

Is MLB even trying to end the lockout?

Clint Frazier opens up about his mental health issues with the Yankees.

Here’s how the next five Hall of Fame ballots look.

Everything you need to know about spin efficiency.

Oakland releases an environmental impact report on a proposed ballpark site for the Athletics.

Jake Paul knocks out Tyron Woodley with one punch.

The NHL suspends games with cross-border travel until after Christmas break due to COVID-19 concerns.

Disney cuts a deal with Youtube TV to keep ESPN, FX, and other channels on.

How Americans became addicted to driving fast.

Spider-Man: No Way Home enjoys the third-biggest box office weekend ever.

Your song of the day is Matthew Sweet with “Sick of Myself.”