What do you want to see from Royals Review this offseason?

The MLB offseason is always a bit of a drag. It lasts four months—five, if your team doesn’t make the playoffs, like the Kansas City Royals haven’t in six consecutive seasons—and there’s not always a lot of activity that happens. The lack of a salary cap or a salary floor means that a small market team like the Royals just isn’t often happening.

I’m not gonna lie: this makes figuring out what to write about difficult. This is especially so considering that we got a double dose of offseason in 2020, with a painful nine months between Royals games stretching back to 2019.

Additionally, viewership is down in the offseason. This makes sense. There is no baseball and no news of baseball, especially this year now that we have a lockout going on. Patrick Mahomes is playing across the Truman Sports Complex and there is college football and basketball happening. I do not blame you for clicking on Arrowhead Pride instead of Royals Review the slightest.

But we are here to write content that is fun and interesting, even when there’s no baseball. However, we do not do so in a vacuum. You are reading this right now (or listening to it if you clicked “Listen to this article” right below the featured image; it’s actually a pretty neat accessibility feature that adds an additional layer of humor to certain articles). So, I’d like to ask: what do you enjoy reading in the offseason? What do you like most? Do you enjoy:

Furthermore, is there anything you don’t like? I know that you don’t like individual pieces, because I get nasty emails from a very small minority of people as well as mean tweets slung my way. Basically, I want to ask: what do we do that makes you want to log in and post a comment or type our URL into your search bar?

Royals Review has always been a community, and even through website changes, we’ve kept it that way. No community is a good one without a two-way communication. So, what do you ya got?