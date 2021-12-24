Royals Rumblings - News for December 24, 2021

As noted previously, you’re going to be visited by three Friday ghosts this year. On Black Friday, you got the ghost of Rumblings past. Today’s the ghost of Rumblings present. Guess what you get to read next Friday!
For our RR post for today, how about Max’s delightful Twas the night before Christmas...
‘Twas the night before Christmas, at Royals Review
Not a reader was happy, the forum was blue;
Their tickets to Kauffman were purchased with care,
In hope a contender soon would be there.
But seasons of losing had the fanbase so beat;
The impending summer just smelled of defeat.
Wearing my Beltran shirsey and worn Royals cap,
I had just settled in to call the season a wrap.
- We just finished Hawkeye on Wednesday (feel free to start a thread about that below since I haven’t seen much discussion over it - standard spoiler rules apply). Throughout the holiday season, we’ve watched a number of Christmas and holiday-themed specials from the Grinch to Die Hard. What are some of your favorite holiday TV shows and movies - and, feel free to go off the beaten path. If you need a list of Christmas specials to give you ideas, my original tiered list was here and was updated here.
- When do you give gifts on during the holiday season? Christmas Day? Christmas Eve? Hanukkah? Kwanzaa? New Years? Winter Solstice? Max kindof stole my thunder for the second part of this question with yesterday’s post. What’s your best gift story - giving or getting?
- This definitely isn’t me crowdsourcing parents ideas. So, Santa? As parents, how have you handled the whole Santa thing? What ages do you think are appropriate? Or, if you’re not a parent, how did your parents do it?
- What’s your favorite Royals holiday memory? It’s probably not going to be Christmas, since, well, not a lot happens this time of year on the baseball calendar. I mean, I do remember being excited when the Royals resigned Joe Randa, Brian Anderson, and Curtis Leskanic all at once on the day before Thanksgiving 2003. They were bringing the band back from that 83-win team and were just going to get better in 2004! Good times, good times.
