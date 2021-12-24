Royals Rumblings - News for December 24, 2021

As noted previously, you’re going to be visited by three Friday ghosts this year. On Black Friday, you got the ghost of Rumblings past. Today’s the ghost of Rumblings present. Guess what you get to read next Friday!

For our RR post for today, how about Max’s delightful Twas the night before Christmas...

‘Twas the night before Christmas, at Royals Review

Not a reader was happy, the forum was blue;

Their tickets to Kauffman were purchased with care,

In hope a contender soon would be there. But seasons of losing had the fanbase so beat;

The impending summer just smelled of defeat.

Wearing my Beltran shirsey and worn Royals cap,

I had just settled in to call the season a wrap.