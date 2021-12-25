Merry Christmas open thread

Well it was 70 degrees in Kansas City yesterday, more baseball weather than Christmas weather (it will actually be warmer today than it was on Opening Day). And the grinch owners are still locking the players out, leaving baseball fans no new gifts this Christmas morning.
But we can still be in the holiday spirit! What matters is that we can share the holiday with those we love - friends, family, and of course, the Royals Review community. From everyone at this stupid baseball website, we wish you all a very happy holiday season and a terrific 2022 year.
Here are four jingling questions:
- Would you believe I am a child of the 80s who finally watched Die Hard all the way through for the first time last night? I watched it with my oldest son and it held up pretty well. I don’t know if anyone has mentioned this before, but it is actually a Christmas movie, seeing as it takes place on December 25. What is your favorite movie that is only tangentially related to Christmas?
- What was your favorite Christmas or Hanukkah memory?
- If you could give any Royals player or anyone in baseball a gift, what would you give them?
- What act of charity are you most proud of? Brag on yourself.
