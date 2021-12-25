Merry Christmas open thread

Well it was 70 degrees in Kansas City yesterday, more baseball weather than Christmas weather (it will actually be warmer today than it was on Opening Day). And the grinch owners are still locking the players out, leaving baseball fans no new gifts this Christmas morning.

But we can still be in the holiday spirit! What matters is that we can share the holiday with those we love - friends, family, and of course, the Royals Review community. From everyone at this stupid baseball website, we wish you all a very happy holiday season and a terrific 2022 year.

Here are four jingling questions: