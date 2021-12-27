Royals Rumblings - News for December 27, 2021

Lynn Worthy updates us on where the Royals stand with their roster.

First baseman/outfielder Ryan O’Hearn had a torrid offensive performance in his brief Triple-A stint last season (.375/.451/.931 with 12 home runs in 19 games), but those results haven’t consistently translated to the majors. He played more games in the outfield last season than at first base. Dozier and Merrifield could both see time in right field as well as in the infield.

Anne Rogers writes that Bobby Witt, Jr. is “itching” to compete.

“I think that was the biggest thing last season that worked for me, getting into the right routine to get your body right,” Witt said in a recent phone conversation. “That’s what I’ve tried to do this offseason as well, trying to get the routine down, trying to eat better, recover better, sleep better, all those types of things so that my body knows how to do that when the season comes. “This is the time where you want to break down your body and see what it needs. A lot of learning and getting ready for what’s to come.”

Royals: Don Denkinger’s World Series call In umpire circles, Denkinger was a star. But because of one call in a crucial moment, he’s an enemy on the eastern side of Missouri and somewhat of a cult hero on the western side. In Game 6 of the 1985 World Series, with the Cardinals leading the Royals, 1-0 — and 3-2 in the series — the Royals came to bat in the bottom of the ninth. Pinch-hitter Jorge Orta hit a chopper on the AstroTurf and steamed up the line. Cardinals first baseman Jack Clark fielded the ball in front of second baseman Tom Herr as reliever Todd Worrell ran to first, and Clark threw it sidearm to the bag. It’s a close play at first glance — Denkinger rules the runner safe as the Cardinals begin arguing.

