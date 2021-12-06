Royals Rumblings - News for December 6, 2021

Beloved former Kansas City Monarchs first baseman and Negro Leagues advocate Buck O’Neil was selected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, to the relief of Negro League Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick.

“You’re nervous. You don’t know. You don’t know how votes will ever come out,” Kendrick said. “I learned that in 2006. Because in 2006 I wasn’t prepared. I didn’t think that there was any way that Buck wouldn’t get in. “This year, I was a little bit better prepared but there’s still the same level of anxiety because you want this to happen. You know what this means to all of his legion of fans that have been with him every step of the way.”

Alec Lewis also covered the watch party at the Negro League Baseball Museum.

The room quieted. This was their man’s final shot. Rawitch then read the name. “John Jordan Buck O’Neil Jr.” Everyone, from Lucas to Carter to White, erupted. Kendrick, standing at a lectern, stepped back. Pulled off his glasses. Wiped his wet eyes. And nodded his head as if to say, “Finally, they got this right.”

Bud Fowler, considered as the first Black professional baseball player, was also selected by the Early Baseball Era Committee. The Golden Days Era Committee selected Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso and Tony Oliva for enshrinement.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter looks at the burning questions for the Royals this off-season when the lockout is over.

The Royals will spend money at some point, when the “hot stove” season resumes after the lockout. I don’t see the Royals just “standing pat” after a previous offseason where they signed three key players (Taylor, Minor, and Santana) and traded for another one (Andrew Benintendi). It is likely that the Royals were working on some moves, but unfortunately just ran out of time before the lockout deadline on December 1st. The big question now though is this: when the lockout is over, WHERE will the Royals spend their money?

Jordan Foote at Inside the Royals likes the Royals gambling on a pitcher like Taylor Clarke.

While Clarke’s post-injury struggles could easily doom him in 2022 and turn out to be more of who he is as a reliever, it’s also possible that his early-season improvements this year turn out to be legitimate. He’s a tall righty with a solid fastball-slider combination, as well as some recent data to suggest his game is trending upward. If things work out, Kansas City will have yet another bullpen arm to go to when needed. If Clarke flops, the club’s minimal investment and his one remaining option make it nothing more than an unfortunate outcome. Only time will tell which version of him the Royals will get next season but either way, finding out is worth it.

R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports grades each team’s pre-lockout moves.

We think Taylor Clarke has the potential to become a useful middle reliever. Still, that’s the only move the Royals have made this winter and it’s hard to give them a high grade as a result. GRADE: D

Former Royals minor league outfielder Anderson Miller has a podcast.

IM STARTING A

PODCAST - @PodUnfinished



Unfinished with Anderson Miller will be a platform for amazing guests & myself to have dialogue about life, the lessons learned along the way, and how they shape us into who we are.



Season 1, Ep. 1 coming soon

Spread the word! pic.twitter.com/EVASSmF8tt — Anderson Miller (@AndersonLMiller) December 5, 2021

The Yankees, Red Sox, and Blue Jays are the most aggressive suitors for Japanese free agent Seiya Suzuki.

Infielder Freddy Galvis is close to a deal to play in Japan.

Daisuke Matsuzaka ends his long career in Japan, and is surprised by Ichiro Suzuki in his last game.

Potential pace of play rule changes are off the table for now in baseball’s labor negotiations.

Travis Sawchik writes that Rob Manfred’s letter should be a warning to players to dig in.

Here’s who the Mets have preliminary interest in for their open managerial position.

Baseball America has a Rule 5 draft preview whenever that takes place.

Alex Rodriguez is at the center of a J.P. Morgan poaching dispute.

A look back at how Negro League baseball games were ignored by radio stations.

The college football championship playoff seeds are set.

The U.S. will have a “diplomatic boycott” of the 2022 Beijing Olympics, but American ahtletes will still participate.

How to care less about work.

An engineering firm has made a robot that looks eerily human.

Why it’s okay that Jurassic Park gets a lot of things wrong about dinosaurs.

Your song of the day is Buck O’Neil with Take Me Out to the Ballgame.