Royals Rumblings - News for December 7, 2021

Baseball America releases their list of top ten Royals prospects with Asa Lacy a surprise pick at #2.

The centerpiece of Lacy’s arsenal is a plus-plus fastball regularly touching in the 97-98 mph range, with the ball coming out of his hand with sharp downward tilt and plenty of deception from a full effort downhill delivery. His three off-speed pitches all flash as plus offerings, getting swings-and-misses in the zone. The high-80s slider, often looking more like a cutter, is his wipeout strikeout pitch against both righthanded and lefthanded batters. The slider and changeup both have late life and project as plus offerings when he commands them, and the curveball has good bite. To improve his control, Lacy needs to keep his feet and head in synch during his delivery. In order to maintain a more fluid direction to the plate. But rival scouts are not yet concerned with the difficulty in consistently throwing strikes because of the quality of his pitches.

Brand new Royals rankings today



A lot of Kansas City bats took major steps forward in 2021. https://t.co/q3kpVxupJN pic.twitter.com/KzvuUCXpme — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) December 6, 2021

Kevin Goldstein at Fangraphs has a chat session and discusses Bobby Witt, Jr.

Hi Kevin!: Okay give me the bull case on why Bobby Witt Jr maybe does better than he is “expected” and the bear case on why he does not? Kevin Goldstein: Bull Case: Highly advanced at 21, still 5-8 years from prime, will continue to improve and become a franchise players. Kevin Goldstein: Bear Case: So-so swing decisions and swing-and-miss tendencies led to some hit tool limitations that hold him back.

Clint Scoles at Royals Academy considers potential outfield upgrades for the Royals.

There is plenty of speculation that the Yankees are willing to deal with Joey Gallo after his underperforming ‘21 run. Under normal circumstances, the Royals wouldn’t be too interested in a one-year option for an outfielder like Gallo, but he’s a good defender with big power. The strikeouts and low batting average are annoying for the everyday fan with Gallo, but the defense, power, and on-base help offset that at times. His .333 OBP with a projected .489 slugging percentage would be a nice addition to the lineup, even if it comes with many strikeouts. What would it cost? Considering the Yankees would be saving nearly $10m and freeing up a roster spot, I can’t imagine it would cost the Royals a lot. Perhaps a young arm of some sort. Is that too high of a cost?

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter reflects on the career of Christian Colon.

That’s what makes Colon’s tenure with the Royals so complicated. Would the Royals have won a 2014 pennant or 2015 World Series title if they hadn’t drafted Colon? Perhaps, but it’s hard to say for sure. Could Cheslor Cuthbert have come up with that big hit in 2015? Would the Royals’ have called up Whit sooner? As they say, everything happens for a reason…

Tom Verducci reacts to this week’s Hall of Fame selections.

A fact-check of Rob Manfred’s letter to fans.

Kiley McDaniel at ESPN Insider has his takeaways from a wild start to free agency.

The Red Sox and Astos are reportedly interested in free agent Trevor Story.

Should the Reds try to dump Mike Moustakas?

The Red Sox almost got Jacob Stallings from the Pirates before the Marlins did.

The White Sox sign reliever Yacksiel Rios to a minor league deal.

Baseball America has names to know in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 draft.

Endeavor, a global sports and marketing company, may be purchasing a great number of minor league teams.

There is a bill in Congress that could put an end to the lockout.

Is Billy Wagner a Hall of Famer?

The four Heisman Trophy finalists are announced.

MLS announces a developmental league.

Buzzfeed goes public, and you won’t believe what happens next.

Earth is getting a black box to record events that lead to the downfall of civilization.

The text message that changed Succession forever (spoiler alert for this week’s episode).

Your song of the day is Cracker with Teen Angst (What the World Needs Now).