Royals Rumblings - News for December 8, 2021

Well here is a fascinating projection:

Bob Geren will be the sixth candidate to interview for the Mets managerial position.

ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian is the winner of the BBWAA Career Excellence award.

Clint Frazier is excited to grow his hair back out now that he’s left the Yankees for the Cubs.

Alex Wood made the case that Barry Bonds should be in the Hall of Fame. Speaking of Bonds, I recently listened to the American Scandal podcast series on the BALCO saga. I had forgotten so much about the story from when it was a contemporary news story.

My Storm Chasers colleague Ana Bellinghausen dug up this gem:

UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers will miss 6-8 weeks with a knee injury.

A state senator from Oklahoma found a way to pay tribute to former Sooners football coach Lincoln Riley:

“I found the tiniest section of our most desolate of highways to pay tribute to Coach Riley’s exit from Oklahoma football and the state. This is only fitting as this is the last three inches one sees before leaving our great state heading west.”

How much online “stalking” should you do before a first date? RELATED QUESTION: Have you ever been on a true blind date? Do people do that anymore?

Amazon Web Services had a significant outage yesterday.

Please enjoy this video clip of a parliament of baby barn owls.

SOTD: Anyway, here’s Wonderwall but not