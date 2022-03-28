Royals vs. Guardians Monday game thread

With just ten days to go before the season opener, we may be getting a preview of what the lineup looks like that day. Zack Greinke goes on the hill for the Royals this afternoon, having tossed three shutout innings in his first outing. The rest of the lineup looks like regular starters, and this may be how they line up on April 7 against these Guardians.

Here's how we'll line up behind Zack Greinke this afternoon in Surprise.#RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/5EfihonRKH — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 28, 2022

Adam Scott goes to the hill for the Guardians today.

Amed Rosario gets the start in left this afternoon.#CLESpring pic.twitter.com/iZme81dKd3 — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) March 28, 2022

Wait, is that their Opening Day lineup?

Game time is 3:05 CT from Surprise. No TV today, you can listen to the game on 1660 AM in Kansas City.