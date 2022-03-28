 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Royals vs. Guardians Monday game thread

It’s Greinke Day.

By Max Rieper
Kansas City Royals Photo Day Photo by Kelsey Grant/Getty Images

With just ten days to go before the season opener, we may be getting a preview of what the lineup looks like that day. Zack Greinke goes on the hill for the Royals this afternoon, having tossed three shutout innings in his first outing. The rest of the lineup looks like regular starters, and this may be how they line up on April 7 against these Guardians.

Adam Scott goes to the hill for the Guardians today.

Wait, is that their Opening Day lineup?

Game time is 3:05 CT from Surprise. No TV today, you can listen to the game on 1660 AM in Kansas City.

