Game Seven: Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals

The Little Caesars of Detroit will take on the Arthur Bryants of Kansas City tonight at Kauffman Stadium. Tarik Skubal for the Tigers will take the mound opposite Brad Keller. Keller was sensational against Cleveland in his first start of the season last Saturday, tossing six shutty with five punchies, allowing just three baserunners in the process. Skubal did not fare so well in his season debut, allowing four earnies in four innings against the Pale Hoes last Sunday. Skubal has been homer prone throughout his brief big league career, so perhaps that’s what the Royals need to ignite an offense that has scored just 3.5 runs per game thus far.

Today is Jackie Robinson day. It is also the 75th anniversary of Robinson’s big league debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers. Robinson was, of course, a pioneer, a veteran, a cultural icon, and a damn fine ballplayer. The players will all be wearing the number 42 tonight in his honor.

First Pitch: 7:10 CDT

Royals Lineup

Here's how we will line up behind Brad Keller tonight vs. the Tigers.#Jackie42 // #TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/CQRS1vVD8E — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 15, 2022

Tigers Lineup