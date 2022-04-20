Game Ten: Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Z-mans take on the Minnesota Juicy Lucys at Kauffman Stadium tonight with a chance to secure their first series victory of the season. Kansas City took the first game of the set thanks to solo homers from Salvador Perez and Hunter Dozier and 4.2 shutout innings by the bullpen.

Daniel Lynch will make his second start of the season. His first start of the season last Tuesday in St. Louis was a mixed bag, as he got through five innings with just 81 pitches, striking out seven and walking just one. However, he made some mistake pitches and the Cardinals punished them as he allowed three homers that accounted for all six runs he allowed.

Chris Paddack went four innings in his first start for Minnesota, allowing three earned runs on six hits while punching out three batters in a loss to the Dodgers. Paddack fills the strike zone with a career 5.0% walk rate, but he doesn’t miss a lot of bats and has been stung by the long ball.

The Royals are averaging just 3.22 runs per game and have scored five or more runs only twice in nine games. Is this the night the offense finally breaks out?

First pitch: 7:10 CDT

Royals Lineup

Here's how we will line up behind Daniel Lynch tonight vs. the Twins.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/0hccdamTAM — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 20, 2022

Twins Lineup