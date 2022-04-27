Game Sixteen: Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox

The Pulled Pork Pioneers from Kansas City will try to clinch a winning series this afternoon in the second game of a three-game midweek set with the Deep Dish Desperados of Chicago. Originally scheduled as a night game, the start time was moved up in anticipation of cold weather in Chicago tonight. Not that it’ll be warm during the day; the forecasted high in Chicago today is 40°. This is one of only two day-games the Royals will play on a Wednesday this season that is not a get-away day.

Zack Greinke will take the mound for his fourth start of the season. His numbers through his first three starts are fascinating: in 16 innings, he’s somehow only struck out two batters, but he’s only walked three and hasn’t given up a homer. He’s been effective in terms of run prevention, but he’s gonna have to find some way to limit hard contact (18th percentile in Hard Hit %) or that 2.25 ERA is in no way sustainable.

Dylan Cease (whom I picked to win the Cy Young this year) takes the mound for the White Sox. He’s off to a solid start to the season with a 3.38 ERA and 2.83 FIP in 16 innings. He was dominant in his first two starts of the season, but threw a bit of a clunker against Cleveland last Thursday.

Kansas City finally managed their first road victory of the season last night in their most complete win thus far, playing well on both sides of the ball. With a win today, they can take that a step further and secure their second series victory of the year. Meanwhile, the Sox are reeling, having lost eight straight following a 6-2 start. One notable story line to watch for the Royals: with the inevitable Mondesi injury having come to pass, it looks like Edward Olivares will get a shot. How many games will he get before being sent to Omaha?

First pitch: 1:10pm CDT

Royals Lineup

Here's how we will take the field behind Zack Greinke this afternoon in Chicago.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/mDSvnVIgmF — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 27, 2022

