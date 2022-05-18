Game Thirty-Six: Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals

The Deep Dish Pizza Pioneers of Southside Chicago take on the Barbecue Bandits of Kansas City in the fourth game of a five game set. Chicago took Monday’s game and the first leg of Tuesday’s doubleheader behind strong pitching from Johnny Cueto and Dylan Cease, while Kansas City won the nightcap thanks to a dominant outing from Brady Singer.

Zack Greinke will make his eighth start of the season for Kansas City. He’s coming off a rough outing in Colorado in which he allowed five earned runs and failed to complete the fifth inning for the first time this season. He has not walked a batter since the 2nd inning on April 21, an impressive 26.1 inning walk-less stretch. That included a start at Chicago in which he went six innings, allowing three runs in a 7-3 loss.

The Pale Hose will counter with Lucas Giolito. Giolito has missed some time this year with injury and will be coming off the Covid list for tonight’s start. He has been effective when healthy. His most recent start was seven innings of one-run ball on May 10 against Cleveland. He has been somewhat homer-prone of late, allowing five dingers in his last three starts.

Kansas City will be without the services of Salvador Perez as he heads to the IL with a thumb injury. Sebastian Rivero will take his spot on the roster. This seemingly opens the door for regular catching time for MJ Melendez, but it’s rather surprising to see him starting behind the dish tonight after catching both games of yesterday’s doubleheader.

First pitch: 7:10pm CDT

Royals Lineup

UPDATED LINEUP:



RF Whit Merrifield

LF Andrew Benintendi

SS Bobby Witt Jr.

1B Hunter Dozier

DH Carlos Santana

C MJ Melendez

3B Emmanuel Rivera

CF Kyle Isbel

2B Nicky Lopez — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 18, 2022

White Sox Lineup