Game Twenty-Three: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals

The Barbeque Bandits of Kansas City take on the Piss Poor Provel Pizza Priests of St. Louis at Kauffman Stadium this afternoon. The start time for this game was moved up due to rainy weather in the forecast, leading to an unusual game time; this is the only 12:10pm game the Royals have scheduled at home this season.

Kris Bubic will take the mound for the Royals. In his previous start against the Yankees, he allowed a ton of first-inning hard contact and put Kansas City in an early 3-0 hole. But he settled in nicely and managed to go five without allowing any more runs.

Adam Wainwright will make his sixth start of the season for St. Louis. He’s been throwing the ball well in his age-40 season, but has had some uncharacteristic walk issues. In his previous start against Arizona, Wainwright posted a quality start, allowing three earnies in six innings, but walking five in the process.

We’ll get our first big league look at MJ Melendez behind the dish as he makes his first start at catcher. Last night was a big night for the Royals young guys, with Melendez collecting his first hit in his debut, Bobby Witt Jr. crushing his first career dinger, and Edward Olivares smacking four hits. Crazy what happens when you let the kids play.

First Pitch: 12:10pm CDT

Royals Lineup

Royals Lineup

