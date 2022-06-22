Game sixty-eight, Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels

The Kansas City Royals of Kansas City, Missouri will square off tonight with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, California, in search of their first series sweep of the season. The Royals already secured their first winning road trip of the season in last night’s victory, so a win tonight would make for an excellent cherry atop a successful sundae.

Daniel Lynch will make the start for the Royals. Lynch has been something of a Jekyll and Hyde this season. Check this out:

In wins/no-decisions: 6 games, 31.2 IP, 1.71 ERA, 25.2% K, 1 HR allowed

6 games, 31.2 IP, 1.71 ERA, 25.2% K, 1 HR allowed In losses: 6 games, 27.1 IP, 9.30 ERA, 19.7% K, 8 HR allowed

Which version will we see tonight? Stay tuned.

Kansas City will have their work cut out for them with Shohei Ohtani taking the mound for the Angels. Ohtani has had a stellar season throwing the ball, having improved his strikeout and walk rates compared to last year. He got knocked around by the Yankees on June 2, but has since allowed only one earnie in 13 innings. The Royals have hit to a 100 wRC+ as a team in June, which is a marked improvement over the 89 wRC+ they had through May. This has helped somewhat cover for a pitching staff that has continued to be bottom ten in most metrics.

First pitch: 8:49pm CDT

Royals Lineup

Daniel Lynch heads to the mound as we look to cap our road trip with a sweep in Anaheim.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/84Y77ZALKn — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 22, 2022

Angels Lineup