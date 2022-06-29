Game seventy-four: Texas Rangers at Kansas City Royals

Kansas City will take on Texas today, looking to avoid the sweep by salvaging the last game of this homestand. Following their first winning road trip of the season, the Royals have put together a lousy homestand, dropping four of five so far against Oakland and Texas. They have been outscored 33-20 in those five games.

Zack Greinke draws the start for Kansas City. In his return from the IL against Oakland last Friday, he tossed six innings of one-run ball. That was his best start since May 2 in St. Louis.

Dane Dunning will oppose Greinke. Dunning has had a solid season for Texas and is coming off a six-inning, one-run start of his own. That said, he allowed five runs against Detroit’s league-worst offense in his prior start.

Vinnie Pasquantino debuted in last night’s loss and went 0-4, with two flyouts and two groundballs, one of which resulted in a double play. He’ll look to get a major league batting average for the first time today. He will also make his debut in the field, drawing the start at first base.

First Pitch: 1:10pm CDT

Royals Lineup

Zack Greinke heads to the mound for his 500th career start this afternoon vs. the Rangers.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/Bve3Jrqrgx — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 29, 2022

Rangers Lineup