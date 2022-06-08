Game fifty-five: Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals

The Toronto Blue Jays are a good baseball team. The Kansas City Royals are not a good baseball team. The Royals have scored 13 runs and allowed 36 runs in six games this month. They have been outscored 15-0 in this series. I have not watched a Royals game since last Wednesday when it was on Youtube.

On this date and at this time one year ago, the Royals were 29-29. Their current winning percentage in 2022 is .315.

Brady Singer will pitch for Kansas City. I will continue believing he’s about to turn or is currently turning the corner until he is no longer in the organization, at which point he will turn the corner if he hadn’t already. He was battered by Houston last Friday, but at least he will get to face a righty-heavy Toronto lineup.

Yusei Kikuchi will start for the Jays. He’s having an okay season. Like Singer, he pitched last Friday and was also battered, allowing three homers against Minnesota.

The Royals have a unique opportunity here: a loss will drop their record to 17-38.

First pitch: 1:10pm CDT

Today’s game airs free on YouTube, not on Bally Sports Kansas City.