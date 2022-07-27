Game ninety-eight: Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals

The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, CA square off with the Kansas City Royals of Kansas City, MO this afternoon with much on the line. A Royals win today would secure both this three game set and the season series as Kansas City took two of three against the Halos in Anaheim last month. It would also put the Royals just one game behind the Angels in the standings and keep them ahead of Detroit.

To that effort, the Royals put forth Brad Keller to start on the mound. He turns 27 today, happy birthday Brad! Keller got roughed up in four innings in a loss against Tampa Bay last Friday as he walked a season high five batters. He’s basically alternated between good and bad starts since the beginning of June, so he’s in line for a good one today, especially given the junior varsity lineup he’ll be facing.

Janson Junk gets the start for LA. He threw 16.1 innings for the Angels last year that featured a steady diet of sliders and curveballs and a fastball sitting around 92, so I guess you could call him a junkballer. He’s thrown only one inning in the majors this year and was exclusively fastball-slider.

Neither game of this series has been competitive and out of the five games these teams have played against each other this year, really only the 12-11 extra-inning shootout on June 21 was close. There have been three shutouts in the five games. Will today be interesting, or another one-sided affair?

First Pitch: 1:10pm CDT

Royals Lineup

Brad Keller heads to the mound for the deciding game of our series vs. the Angels.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/O2Yu7Ux1SY — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 27, 2022

Angels Lineup