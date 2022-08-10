 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game one hundred and twelve: Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals

It’s gonna be a WAR

By Cregwalker
Chicago White Sox v Kansas City Royals - Game One Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The Chicago Pale Hoes take on the Kansas City Rulers tonight in the third game of this four game set. The teams split yesterday’s doubleheader, and tonight’s winner will secure at least a series split.

Kris Bubic takes the pill for Kansas City. He’s on a nice little roll, having gone at least six innings in his last four starts, with no more than three earned runs allowed in any of them. He has yet to face the White Sox this year, but made back-to-back starts against them last year and totaled 12 innings pitched with five earned runs allowed.

Starting for Chicago will be old friend and World Series champion Johnny Cueto. He made his season debut against the Royals and carved to the tune of six shutout innings. He’s had a nice season overall despite not striking anybody out.

Brent Rooker was called up this afternoon and, while he is not in the starting lineup, could make his Royals debut tonight.

First Pitch: 7:10 pm CDT

Royals Lineup

White Sox Lineup

