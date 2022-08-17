Game one hundred and nineteen: Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins

The Kansas City Aristocrats take on the Minnesota Gemini in an early afternoon game at Target Field today. Minnesota has already taken the first two of this three game set, so Kansas City will look to avoid the sweep.

Daniel Lynch takes the pill for the Royals. He’s coming off an inefficient five-inning outing against the Dodgers, but he managed to keep them off the board. He has seen plenty of the Twins this season; in three outings, he has totaled 14 innings with six earned runs allowed, ten strikeouts, and five walks. Lynch has typically been pitch-inefficient and is basically a five-and-dive pitcher right now as he has only completed the sixth inning twice in 18 starts.

Tyler Mahle starts for Minnesota and he is coming off an excellent outing against the Angels. Expect him to go deeper than Lynch, as Mahle has completed the sixth inning in 12 of his last 14 starts, including his four since returning from injury on July 24th.

First Pitch: 12:10 pm CDT

Royals lineup

Here's how we're lining up behind Daniel Lynch in this afternoon's series finale vs. the Twins. #TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/m7gKd6tWpj — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 17, 2022

Twins lineup