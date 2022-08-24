Game one hundred and twenty-six: Kansas City Royals at Arizona Diamondbacks

The Kansas City Dignitaries will attempt to step on the Arizona Snakes tonight at Kauffman Stadium. This will be the last of four games between the two teams this season. Arizona has already clinched the season series, having won the first three matchups. Kansas City will look to save face by at least salvaging one of the home games.

Brady Singer draws the start for the Royals. What else is there to say about the guy at this point, other than that I feel very vindicated for my support of him? Since he joined the rotation on May 17th, he is 12th in the AL in innings pitched, 10th in ERA, and 8th in FIP. Depending on your preferred metrics, he’s been better than Dylan Cease, Alek Manoah, Gerrit Cole, and Robbie Ray in that span.

Zac Gallen starts for Arizona and he has been excellent this year. Despite a drop in strikeouts, his numbers compare favorably to his breakout 2019 and 2020 performances. He’s been particularly excellent of late, having gone at least seven innings with no runs allowed in three straight games. The Royals will have their work cut out for them.

First Pitch: 7:10 pm CDT

Royals lineup

Diamondbacks lineup