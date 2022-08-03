Game one hundred five: Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox

The Deep Dish Desperados of Chicago, Illinois take on the Barbeque Brisket Bandits of Kansas City, Missouri at Comiskey U.S. Cellular Guaranteed Rate Field today. Much is on the line in this afternoon’s matchup. Chicago seeks a win to keep pace with Cleveland and Minnesota in the division, as well as with Boston and Baltimore in the wild card race. Kansas City is well out of the postseason race, but they look to kick off August with a series win and avenge last night’s 9-2 drubbing.

Brady Singer will start for Kansas City. Singer is coming off a dominant start against the best offense in the league, having tossed seven shutty with ten punchies against the Yankees last Thursday. He had a stellar month of July, making five starts with a 2.05 ERA, 42 strikeouts, and only 11 walks in 30.2 innings. Singer has made one start and one relief appearance against the Sox this year and has been dominant, totaling nine scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts, no walks, and just five hits allowed.

Chicago will counter with Lance Lynn. Lynn finished third in Cy Young voting last year and had received votes for each of the past three seasons. But he missed the first couple months of the season with a knee injury. He has been largely ineffective since returning, making nine starts with a 6.42 ERA. He has two six-inning scoreless starts, but has allowed at least three earnies in every other start. He’s somehow only faced the Royals twice since joining the Sox and he shut out Kansas City in both.

The Royals have gone 5-7 since the All-Star break. It’s somewhat remarkable they haven’t been worse, given they’ve scored just 3.25 runs per game in that span while allowing 4.75. Michael Massey is starting today at second base. While this is not his big league debut, this is the first game he has played while on the Royals 40-man roster.

First Pitch: 1:10pm CDT

Royals Lineup

White Sox Lineup