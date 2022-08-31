Game one hundred and thirty-one: Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox

Does anybody actually read these little blurbs? I know when I frequented game threads, I just scrolled straight to the comments. I feel like I can write whatever I want here and nobody will notice.

Here’s a fun little tidbit: with last night’s victory, the Royals secured the season series against the White Sox for the second straight season. In 2021, Kansas City went 10-9 against the Pale Hoes; as of now, they are 10-7 this season. That’s the most wins Kansas City has against any opponent this season. Of course, they still have nine games against Detroit remaining and have already won six of those matchups, so they could still post more wins against a different team.

To expand on that: last year, the Royals went a combined 31-26 against Chicago, Detroit, and Minnesota. Unfortunately, their division record was dragged down by going 5-14 against Cleveland. This season, Kansas City is a combined 16-11 against Detroit and Chicago, but is only 8-15 against Cleveland and Minnesota. That record will likely get worse as the Royals will close out the season with a six-game (!) road series in Cleveland.

First Pitch: 7:10 pm CDT

