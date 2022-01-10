Royals Rumblings - News for January 10, 2022

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter reacts to Whit Merrifield’s criticism of baseball owners.

In terms of what he said, I think he definitely makes some good points, but it’s a challenge of sports these days, baseball especially. While “Moneyball” has changed the game in some good ways, it has also glorified an approach where owners can profit as much as possible without needing to spend exorbitantly on roster construction. After all, if the Athletics and Rays can win with a payroll near the bottom of the league, why can’t other teams do so? While such an approach has spurred a lot of creativity and advances in scouting and player development, it has also contributed to this “tanking” strategy that has disenchanted players and fans alike. Honestly, I do not think Whit is referring to the Royals ownership here, or at least the current regime (David Glass was known for being pretty cheap in his early years, pre-Dayton Moore). I also believe that Moore is closer to that “baseball-type” rather than that “business type” of executive that Whit refers to, as I wrote about before on the IBWAA “Here’s the Pitch” Newsletter.

Whit also spoke on MLB Network Radio about the upcoming season.

"We have some genuine, real excitement with our club and with our organization and all of this young talent coming up."@WhitMerrifield is hyped for @BwittJr and the #Royals upcoming prospects. pic.twitter.com/l0a6dfjmqJ — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) January 4, 2022

Bob Nightengale at USA Today writes about the memorial for Royals executive Jim Fregosi, Jr., who died at the age of 57.

Former longtime executive Tom Romenesko, the first person to hire Fregosi in baseball after his minor-league playing career, fittingly gave the first speech. Romenesko hired Fregosi as a coach on the Class A Bend Oregon team in 1991.Fregosi became one of the finest scouts in the business, and was a valued special assistant in the Kansas City Royals organization before he started his own scouting venture, Jim Fregosi Baseball, this fall. “Jimmy had the talent that I recognized and wanted,’’ Romenesko said. “Nobody wanted to give him a chance. I hired him, went up there, and at 11 in the morning, there was Jimmy raking the third-base area. “He loved it, and his career took off from there. “It’s just heartbreaking to see him gone.’’

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman writes about how concerned fans should be about Brad Keller.

Kauffman Stadium will serve as a COVID-19 testing site today.

The Yankees will name Rachel Balkovec their manager in Low-A ball, making her the first female manager of an affiliated minor league team.

The Padres deny the Mets’ request to interview Ryan Flaherty for a coaching position.

The Orioles are negotiating with local officials about extending their lease at Oriole Park.

Genevieve Beacom becomes the first female professional ballplayer in Australia.

The six cities that almost landed a MLB team.

The time a ballplayer got stuck in a doghouse.

